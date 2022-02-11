Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 3, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 3, 2022                46 NOT PROVIDED LEVERENZ, DAVID et ano to LEVERENZ, DAVID et al Property Address: 1534 REDMAN ROAD, HAMLIN NY Liber: 12621 Page: 0656 Tax Account: 012.03-2-23.1 Full Sale Price: $170,000.00 14428 OWEN, JOSETTE to KESSLER, SANDRA Property Address: 118 WHEATLAND CENTER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo