Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 18, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT EASY DOES IT TAX SERVICE 390 SOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - THOMPSON, MELINDA YVETTE 152 CADY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MASSEY, LEDESIA O 225 JOSEPH AVENUE APARTMENT 207, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - GRESSELL, JACQUELINE 68 PEARSON LANE, ROCHESTER ...

