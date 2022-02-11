Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 14-15-16-17-18, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 14-15-16-17-18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 14, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT MAHON, TODD et ano 519 MORTON ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK Attorney: ANTHONY J MIGLIACCIO JR ESQ Amount: $5,099.92 POWER OF TWO LIFE PLANNING GROUP 642 KREAG ROAD SUITE 103, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS ...

