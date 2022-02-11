Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 18, 2022 LIEN RELEASE INGOGLIA, DOROTHY Favor: WESTAGE AT THE HARBOR CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS 909 WESTAGE AT THE HARBOR, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MECHANICS LIEN BEATY, ROBIN Favor: WRIGHTS REMODELING LLC Amount: $11,000.00 29 CLOVERLAND DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

