Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 3, 2022               64 NOT PROVIDED LEVERENZ, DAVID & LEVERENZ, DAVID Property Address: 1534 REDMAN ROAD, HAMLIN NY Lender: FARM CREDIT EAST ACA Amount: $127,500.00 OMEALY, ANARSHA Property Address: 4447 CULVER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO OLGA Amount: $171,000.00 WHITE, THOMAS L Property Address: 62 FILTON AVENUE, ...

