Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 18, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 18, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BOYD, KRISTIN A Appoints: BOYD, ROBERT M DITECH FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: LOANCARE LLC GAITERI, DEBORAH Appoints: GAITERI, DANIEL L KOTWAS, CALVIN J Appoints: KOTWAS WOCHNER, KARA OUBRE, DAVID Appoints: CHRISTIAN, MAUREEN WELCH OUBRE, LAUREN CHRISTIAN Appoints: CHRISTIAN, MAUREEN WELCH RICE, GISELA E K Appoints: KURVACH, DEBORAH C

