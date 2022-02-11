Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Drug trafficking: United States v. Torres et al.

Second Circuit – Drug trafficking: United States v. Torres et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Drug trafficking sentencing Pilot enhancement – Mitigating role reduction United States v. Torres et al. 19-4208-cr(L) Judges Chin, Park, and Bolden Background: The defendants appealed from their conviction of conspiring to manufacture, distribute, or possess a controlled substance on a vessel. They argue that the court erred in its application of the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo