Home / News / Trevett Cristo adds three attorneys

Trevett Cristo adds three attorneys

Firm expands mediation/arbitration practice

By: Bennett Loudon February 11, 2022 0

Trevett Cristo P.C. has added three experienced lawyers to the firm, including a former judge. In the past couple months, retired Livingston County Court Judge Bob Wiggins and attorneys Robert Gitlin and John Scatigno joined the firm with offices in downtown Rochester and Linden Oaks. “We are honored to welcome these new members to our team of ...

