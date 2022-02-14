Advocate’s View: NY Commercial Division adopts softer standard for remote depositions

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Special to The Daily Record Emily Uhlig February 14, 2022 0

Effective Dec. 15, 2021, the Commercial Division permanently adopted Rule 37 allowing remote depositions upon consent of all parties or upon motion to the court showing good cause. The rule is accompanied by Appendix G, a proposed stipulated remote deposition protocol that provides guidance on the parties’ rights and responsibilities in conducting remote depositions. Statutory authority Remote ...

