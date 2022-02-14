Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Sufficiency of the evidence: People v. Romualdo

Court of Appeals – Sufficiency of the evidence: People v. Romualdo

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2022 0

New York Court of Appeals Sufficiency of the evidence Reasonable inferences People v. Romualdo No. 89 SSM 28 Memorandum Background: The defendant was convicted of second-degree murder. On appeal, the Appellate Division reversed holding that the people presented no evidence placing the defendant at or near the scene of the crime, or linking him in any way to the victim, during ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo