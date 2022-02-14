Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Adoption: Matter of Tony S.H., Jr.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Adoption Extra-judicial surrender – Revocation Matter of Tony S.H., Jr. CAF 20-00300 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The respondent birth mother appealed from an order granting the petition approving of the birth mother’s extra-judicial surrender of the child and adjudged that it was in the child’s best interests to ...

