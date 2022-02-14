Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / State liable for false arrest

State liable for false arrest

Troopers 'tailored their testimony'

By: Bennett Loudon February 14, 2022 0

A New York State Court of Claims judge has ruled that the state is 100% liable for false arrest and wrongful confinement of a man because of an illegal search of a vehicle during a traffic stop. A trial on liability in a lawsuit filed by plaintiff Dane Pennie was held by video conferencing in July ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo