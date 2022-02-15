Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Britt Patton | Pullano & Farrow PLLC

By: Patty Remmell February 15, 2022 0

The Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC announce the hiring of Britt Patton, Esq. as an Associate Attorney. She joins the firm's Health Care and Corporate departments, focusing her practice on health care entity formations and transactions.

