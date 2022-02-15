Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 19, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 19, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CAVE, HUBERT 18 BRYN MAUVE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - CAVE, HUBERT L 18 BRYN MAWR RD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - MCGOWAN, MYIA 41 VIOLETTA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - PIAO, SONGHUA 2890 CONIFER DRIVE 114, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424 - - PEZZIMENTI, DINO FRANCIS 88 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo