Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 18, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 18, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT SOTO, LEELYNN M 22 SPARTON AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $140.00 STOWELL, RAYMOND 118 MCKINSTRY STREET, ALBION NY 14411 Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT Amount: $25.00 TACKLEY, SHAWN K 505 SWAMP ROAD APARTMENT C, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT Amount: $155.00 TARRICONE, THEODORE 44 FAIRGATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

