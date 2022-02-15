Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 19, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN AVERY, STEVEN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $52,073.67 DEPINTO, MARK Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $61,556.15 FLOWER CITY DENTAL PC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $33,837.30 HAEDRICH, SAMANTHA K Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $100,032.00 LIEN RELEASE CLARK, JANELLA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT CONTE, JOHN M Favor: USA/IRS GOODMAN, SONJA M Favor: USA/IRS LOMBARDO, ROSE Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT Luebstorff, Kathleen Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT OETINGER, ...

