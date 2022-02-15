Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 7, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 7, 2022            67 NOT PROVIDED TUTTOBENE, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 6833 FOUR SECTION ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: WALKER, JEANA Amount: $82,000.00 14450 COLLINS, MARYANN E C & COLLINS, ROBERT D Property Address: 40 PEBBLE HILL ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: BANK OF AMERICA Amount: $50,000.00 KLOCK, HEATHER E Property Address: 137 BRENTWOOD LANE, ...

