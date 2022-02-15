Second Circuit – False Claims Act: United States of America ex rel. Hassan Foreman v. AECOM et al.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
February 15, 2022

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit False Claims Act Fraudulent claims for payment – Materiality United States of America ex rel. Hassan Foreman v. AECOM et al. 20-2756-cv Judges Jacobs, Sack, and Chin Background: The plaintiff filed an action under the False Claims Act. The defendants had entered into a billion-dollar contract with the United States government to ...

