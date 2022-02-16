Audrey Swank | Wesley Clark and Peshkin LLP

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Patty Remmell February 16, 2022 0

Wesley Clark and Peshkin LLP announces the addition of Audrey Swank to its team. Audrey is a divorce and family law attorney in WC&P’s Rochester, NY office. She is licensed in New York, Florida and Michigan and focuses on divorce and family court matters.

