Home / News / Drug conviction tossed over illegal arrest

Drug conviction tossed over illegal arrest

By: Bennett Loudon February 16, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed drug and loitering convictions and suppressed evidence and statements made by the defendant because there was no probable cause for the arrest. Defendant Khalik Jones was convicted in Suffolk County in October 2018 before state Supreme Court Justice William J. Condon of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and ...

