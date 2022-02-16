Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Hughes

Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Hughes

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Suppression – Custodial interrogation People v. Hughes KA 17-01344 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of kidnapping. She argues that the court erred in refusing to suppress statements that she made to police department investigators. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court noted that ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo