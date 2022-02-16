Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / LaToya S. Lee appointed to Rochester City Court

LaToya S. Lee appointed to Rochester City Court

By: Bennett Loudon February 16, 2022 0

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans on Wednesday announced the appointment of LaToya S. Lee as Rochester City Court judge. “It is with great pride that I appoint LaToya Lee as Rochester’s next City Court judge. Her strong communications and leadership skills, combined with her proven legal experience, make LaToya an outstanding choice for the Rochester City ...

