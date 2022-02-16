Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lori Bowman | Nixon Peabody LLP

By: Patty Remmell February 16, 2022 0

Nixon Peabody LLP is proud to announce Lori Bowman has been selected to its 2022 new partner class, comprising 14 attorneys who represent a wide variety of practice areas, including affordable housing and real estate, corporate transactions and mergers and acquisitions, global finance, healthcare, complex disputes, project finance, and public finance.

