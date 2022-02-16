Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Matthew Carrigg | Nixon Peabody LLP

By: Patty Remmell February 16, 2022 0

Nixon Peabody LLP is proud to announce Matt Carrigg has been selected to its 2022 new partner class. Matt advises on all aspects of commercial real estate matters and transactions. He has substantial experience with complex financings of affordable housing developments, including tax-exempt bonds, low-income housing tax credits, and often other federal, state, and local government ...

