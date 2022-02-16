Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 8, 2022        60  NOT PROVIDED PAVLYSHYN, MYKHAYLO et ano to TYMAX LLC Property Address: 56 ELBA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12623 Page: 0119 Tax Account: 135.28-1-51 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 HANDYSIDE, LINDA M et ano to BREON, GRETCHEN A et ano Property Address: 8 HARMON LANE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12623 ...

