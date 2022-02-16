Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 19, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AKINS, CHANIQUIA 71 ROHR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: TROMBERG MORRIS & POULIN PLLC Amount: $8,647.65 ALBERT, ALEXIS 295 HAZELWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $5,886.62 ANWAR A. SHAIBI D/B/A HIS & HERS BEAUTY & APPAREL 914 N CLINTON AVENUE, ...

