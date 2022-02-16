Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 8, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 8, 2022        119 NOT PROVIDED ACTION FOR A BETTER COMMUNITY INCORPORATED Property Address: 27-33 CHESTNUT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $730,000.00 JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER OF GREATER ROCHESTER INC Property Address: 1200 EDGEWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: WILLIAM & SHEILA KONAR FOUNDATION Amount: $593,668.50 TECH CENTRE ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo