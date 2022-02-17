Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Public Health Law: Ortiz v. Ciox Health LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Public Health Law Copies of medical records – Private right of action Ortiz v. Ciox Health LLC, et al. No. 26 Judge Singas Background: The Second Circuit certified a question to the Court of Appeals. It asked whether an implied private right of action for damages exists for violations of Public Health Law 18(2)(e), which ...

