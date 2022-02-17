Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 10, 2022            46 14420 BIG FELLA ENTERPRISES INC to FLUGEL, SHARON et ano Property Address: COLBY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12624 Page: 0051 Tax Account: 084.03-1-24.13 Full Sale Price: $30,000.00 DONOVAN PROPERTIES INC to 139 WEST AVE LLC Property Address: 139 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12624 ...

