Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 19-20, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 19-20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 19, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT HOMELAND LOGISTICS GROUP INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT ACKLEY, DONNA et ano Favor: RAB PERFORMANCE RECOVERIES LLC ALICEA, BERNACIO et al Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC MAJCHRZAK, RICHARD Favor: CITIBANK NA MALBOEUF, THERESA Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC RITE AID OF NEW YORK INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE ...

