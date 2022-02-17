Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 20-21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 20, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BECKER MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,796.58 CARROLL, ARTHUR J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $82,235.68 CHIRUCK, JOHN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,628.38 GLOVER, SHANNON D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,240.01 PHILLS, DEAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,763.33 REED, NICOLE L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $78,721.49 VANDERWAL, ELIZABETH P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $23,820.81 WASHINGTON, JAMES E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,366.90 LIEN RELEASE ALENT, LYNN Favor: TOWNHOMES OF EASTBROOKE CONDOMINIUM ONE BOARD OF ...

