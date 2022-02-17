Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 10, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 10, 2022          84 14420 131 WEST AVE LLC Property Address: 131 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: DONOVAN, WILLIAM J Amount: $77,995.00 139 WEST AVE LLC Property Address: 139 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: DONOVAN PROPERTIES LLC Amount: $267,515.00 BRUNNER, AMELIA R & HOWELL, NICHOLAS W Property Address: 2966 SWEDEN WALKER ...

