Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Change in criminal law: Procedural question – Question of law Opinion 21-105

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Change in criminal law: Procedural question – Question of law Opinion 21-105

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Change in criminal law Procedural question – Question of law Opinion 21-105 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether it is ethically permissible to accept and decide a “universal motion” from the district attorney to dismiss certain specified marijuana charges, pursuant to a change in the Penal Law, in lieu of requiring ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo