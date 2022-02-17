Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Webinar addresses potential litigation risks for businesses in 2022

Webinar addresses potential litigation risks for businesses in 2022

By: Bennett Loudon February 17, 2022 0

Documentation and attention to detail is crucial to protect businesses from potential litigation and government investigations. That was the message from a group of labor and employment law experts convened last week by the Rochester Business Journal to discuss current issues facing companies as the pandemic wanes and lawmakers update relevant laws and regulations. The panel event, ...

