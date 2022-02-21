Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 21, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ELS BELOVED CHILD CARE 117 HILLENDALE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 MONROE WILSON, MALETHA 117 HILLENDALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BULLSEYE CHARTERS 85 KARRAT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14622 BROZAK JR, LEONARD J BYTEWORX TECHNOLOGIES PO BOX 237, HAMLIN NY 14464 - - FLAHERTY, BRIAN MICHAEL ...

