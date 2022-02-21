Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 21-23-24, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 21-23-24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 21, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GEORGE, NATHANIEL Z. et ano 124 DEERHURST LANE APARTMENT 10, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: SJF HOLDINGS, LLC Attorney: LEVINE, LOUIS Amount: $16,413.91 GLEASON, WILLAM R et ano 2 ALDERBROOK TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: NATIONAL COLLEGIATE STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2007-1, A DELAWARE STATUTORY TRUST(S) Attorney: FLORIO, MICHAEL JAMES Amount: $8,382.51 GRAY, KEVIN 599 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo