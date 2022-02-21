Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 24, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 24, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN KAM LEASING LLC Favor: MGB BUILDING INC Amount: $94,791.80 1241 HILTON PARMA CORNERS ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo