Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 11, 2022          66 NOT PROVIDED 39 STATE OWNER LLC Property Address: 39 STATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $12,900,000.00 14445 EISENHART, ALEXIS & EISENHART, ROBERT Property Address: 230 EAST LINDEN AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $101,250.00 14450 COOK, NANCY K ...

