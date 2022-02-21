Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 21, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY FLYNN, CHARLENE Appoints: MARKS, JEFFREY H FREITAS, LAWRENCE A Appoints: BAKER, JULIE A HARPER, RICHARD C Appoints: HARPER, CELIA IRIZARRY, DOMINGA Appoints: PACHECO, ELIZABETH KIRCHNER, PHYLLIS C Appoints: KIRCHNER, FRANK NEWMAN, GENE R Appoints: NEWMAN, SANDRA J OBRIEN, CRAIG T Appoints: LANE, ROGER J

