Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of February 22, 2022

Upcoming Foreclosures as of February 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 20 Dugan Pl Rochester 14612 02/22/2022 10:00 AM Davidson Fink LLP N/A 38 Rustic St Rochester 14609 02/23/2022 10:00 AM Bronster, LLP, N/A 16 ...

