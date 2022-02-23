Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – In-court identification: People v. Range

Fourth Department – In-court identification: People v. Range

February 23, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department In-court identification Independent basis People v. Range KA 20-00373 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary and robbery. He argues that the responding police officer did not have an independent basis for his in-court identification of the defendant. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court ...

