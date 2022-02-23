Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Leaders encourage renters, others in need to utilize 2-1-1 services

Leaders encourage renters, others in need to utilize 2-1-1 services

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 23, 2022 0

With as many as 15,000 households behind in rent in January and with moratoriums on eviction and utility shutoffs lifted, local government leaders are encouraging in-need residents to reach out for help through the 2-1-1 Life Line and Tenant Defense Project. "If you are at risk of eviction or face other housing challenges due to the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo