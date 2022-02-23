Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 24, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT GAUDIO, EMILY Favor: GREECE VENTURE LLC SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT ABRIL, VICTOR M Favor: AMC FS INC FKA TMG FINANCIAL SERVICE INC Amount: ADAMS, ANGELA R Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: ALFIERI, CHRIS et ano Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: Alfonso, Melanie L Favor: NEW ...

