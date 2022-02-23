Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 15, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 15, 2022               79 NOT PROVIDED CEDARFIELD COMMONS PROFESSIONAL CENTER LLC Property Address: 166 RIVER MEADOW DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO JAMES A. WHALEN IRA Amount: $175,000.00 COHEN, MARVIN A & COHEN, PAMELA L Property Address: 78 PATRICIAN DR, BRIGHTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

