NYCLU seeks police discipline records

State change law on access to records

By: Bennett Loudon February 23, 2022 0

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) has appealed a state Supreme Court decision denying access to Rochester Police Department personnel records. The NYCLU, in partnership with the New York City law firm of Shearman & Sterling LLP, on Tuesday, filed the appeal of an August 2021 decision by Justice Anne Marie Taddeo that permitted the ...

