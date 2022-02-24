Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / FCC ruling allows competition among ISPs in apartment communities

FCC ruling allows competition among ISPs in apartment communities

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 24, 2022 0

It's hardly an unusual happening: a resident at a local apartment community calls Greenlight Networks, saying they're not pleased with their internet provider and wondering if they can switch to the Henrietta-based fiber optic firm. Quite often, however, Greenlight has had to say no, even if they already were providing service in the neighborhood. That's because, in ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo