Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 17, 2022           51 NOT PROVIDED BOOTH, JEFFERY M to SFR3-050 LLC Property Address: 40 ACKERMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12626 Page: 0654 Tax Account: 107.45-1-45 Full Sale Price: $36,500.00 CANELA, VICTOR et ano to NGO, MELINDA et ano Property Address: 547-549 STATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12626 Page: 0497 Tax Account: ...

