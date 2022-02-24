Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 25, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADVANCED LIMOUSINE COACH SERVICES, INC. et al 3315 BRYON DRIVE, DOYLESTOWN PA 18902 Favor: BRIAN R. HENZEL PLLC Attorney: BRIAN R HENZEL PLLC Amount: $4,790.28 BAKER, LASAUNTA et ano 616 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $10,669.25 FABRE, JAMILA et al 62 POST ...

