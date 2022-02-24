Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 25, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 25, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BELL, ALICIA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,837.20 DANDREA, ANNIKA T Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $476,707.34 DMANGU LTD Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,321.39 GODBY, KRISTINE A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $82,558.18 GONZALEZ, PABLO Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,387.75 HALL, ANDREW A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,626.74 HARRIS, CHARLISA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,456.52 HARRIS, DONTE H Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $55,976.44 JACKSON, KAREN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $48,530.53 LE, SANDRA B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $73,930.74 MALARA, NICHOLAS A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $86,132.64 MILITELLO, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo