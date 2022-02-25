Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ATTORNEY

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2022 0

Growing firm seeks 5-yr.+ associate attorney for family law/probate practice. Trial competency, excellent writing/ research/communication skills, and motivation required. Offering harmonious work environment, opportunity and flexibility. Full time, salary plus. Please submit resume and writing sample to HRFLF@gmail.com

